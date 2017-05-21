

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three people were rushed to hospital this morning after a stabbing in Toronto’s Harwood neighbourhood.

It happened at 101 Humber Boulevard, located near Weston Road and Black Creek Drive, at around 3:45 a.m.

Investigators with 12 Division are still trying to determine exactly what happened but say alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.

One of the victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

The other two victims were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.