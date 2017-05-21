Three wounded after stabbing in Toronto's Harwood neighbourhood
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 6:45AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 21, 2017 8:04AM EDT
Three people were rushed to hospital this morning after a stabbing in Toronto’s Harwood neighbourhood.
It happened at 101 Humber Boulevard, located near Weston Road and Black Creek Drive, at around 3:45 a.m.
Investigators with 12 Division are still trying to determine exactly what happened but say alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.
One of the victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.
The other two victims were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.