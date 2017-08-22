

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A stretch of King Street West will be closed to vehicles in September to allow for Toronto International Film Festival activities on the street, against the wishes of transit officials.

City officials say King Street West will be closed from University to Spadina Avenues from 5 a.m. on Sept. 7 to 5 a.m. on Sept. 11. John Street will also be closed between King and Wellington Streets during this period.

The portion of King Street that will be closed houses several TIFF venues including the Bell Lightbox, Princess of Wales Theatre and Roy Thomson Hall.

The roadway will contain activities and pavilions from TIFF sponsors during the closure.

TIFF organizers announced Tuesday that stars including Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Gael Garcia Bernal and Javier Bardem will attend the festival.

The TTC has fought the city for the past four years to keep King Street West from closing, arguing that the closure impacts the most popular streetcar route in the city, the 504 King, which carries 65,000 passengers per day.

The TTC says the 504 King, 514 Cherry and 304 King streetcar routes will divert around King Street during this period.

“The City of Toronto and the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) are working with TIFF to ensure Festival Street is enjoyed with a minimum of inconvenience to those travelling in this area of the city. Toronto Police will be positioned at key intersections to assist with traffic flow and TTC ambassadors will be available to help customers,” officials said Tuesday.