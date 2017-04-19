

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





It turns out a new Queen West café offering only “perfectly uncomplicated lattes” is not quite the trendy, independent coffee shop it appears to be.

Tim Hortons confirmed Wednesday that it opened the unbranded café, located near Queen Street West and Bathurst Street, to promote its new latte, which will be available at all Canadian Tim Hortons locations by April 26.

The new $2.99 latte is the only menu item offered at the café, which opened on April 5.

All proceeds go to the Tim Horton Children’s Foundation and the shop will remain open until April 26.

As part of the launch, Tim Hortons is offering free lattes at the pop-up café, named ‘Perfectly Uncomplicated Lattes,’ on Wednesday.