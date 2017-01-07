

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Victor M. Power Airport in Timmins was closed for several hours on Saturday morning after baggage inspectors found a replica grenade in a 22-year-old man’s luggage.

According to police, the item was found during routine baggage screening at around 4:30 a.m.

It was then tested and determined to be flammable or explosive in nature, police say.

At that point, an evacuation order was issued and the Ontario Provincial Police explosives disposal unit was called in from North Bay.

Police say they have since determined that the item was in fact a “novelty cigarette lighter” made to look like a grenade. Police say a container of lighter fluid was also found inside the baggage.

“The Timmins Police Service has responded a number of calls for service at the Timmins airport of a similar nature, requiring police investigation. The importance of travelers being astute and aware of the potential cause for alarm when transporting prohibited items and substances cannot be underestimated,” police said in a press release. “Common sense would dictate that any item likely to cause alarm or fright should not be included with your travel baggage.”

Police said the evacuation order was issued as per established “public safety protocols.”

The airport ended up being closed from 4:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. and all flights scheduled to arrive or depart during that time period were cancelled.

Police say the owner of the suspicious item, a 22-year-old South Porcupine man, has been taken into custody as part of an “ongoing investigation.”

It is not clear what charges, if any, he will face.