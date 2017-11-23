

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Several cars ended up with flat tires on the Gardiner Expressway last night after a piece of metal was found lying on the roadway in the city’s west end.

Police say they were called to the Eastbound Gardiner Expressway near Parklawn Road at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a large piece of metal lying across some of the lanes.Gardin

The metal, according to police, deflated the tires of several vehicles driving in the area but no collisions or injuries were reported.

The sharp object also burst the oil tank of a truck, spilling oil on the highway.

Crews cleaned up the mess and the highway reopened a short time later.

Investigators say they are unsure exactly where the metal came from.