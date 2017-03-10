Throngs of travellers are expected to descend on Pearson International Airport today on what is expected to be the busiest travel day of the spring season.

Pearson International Airport says that is expects about 130,000 passengers throughout the day today as March Break gets underway for Ontario students.

The airport has several initiatives in place for March Break travellers, including a complimentary coat check for travellers heading to warm destinations (until March 26) and a kids eat free promotion at select restaurants.

Typically, the airport sees about 90,000 passengers a day.