

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A toddler was critically injured and another child was hospitalized following a collision near Aurora early Thursday morning.

Police say two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 404 near Aurora Road shortly after midnight.

An 18-month-old boy and a four-year-old boy, who were both occupants of the car that was rear-ended, were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The toddler sustained critical injuries while the four-year-old’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, police confirmed.

No charges have been laid in connection with the crash but Ontario Provincial Police’s traffic support unit is investigating.