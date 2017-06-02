

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A two-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton’s east end Friday.

Paramedics were called to an address on Lawrence Road, near Rosedale Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

According to Hamilton police, the girl was playing in a driveway when she was struck.

Paramedics arrived to find the child pinned underneath a sport utility vehicle.

The toddler was freed and rushed to a Hamilton hospital in critical condition.

Hamilton police have since said her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the incident.