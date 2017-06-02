Toddler in hospital after being struck by SUV in Hamilton driveway
An ambulance is pictured at a home on Lawrence Road in Hamilton where a toddler was struck by a vehicle Friday June 2, 2017. (David Ritchie /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 4:02PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2017 5:40PM EDT
A two-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton’s east end Friday.
Paramedics were called to an address on Lawrence Road, near Rosedale Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.
According to Hamilton police, the girl was playing in a driveway when she was struck.
Paramedics arrived to find the child pinned underneath a sport utility vehicle.
The toddler was freed and rushed to a Hamilton hospital in critical condition.
Hamilton police have since said her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.
Police are investigating the incident.