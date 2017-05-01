

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Federal Conservatives have lodged a formal complaint with the House of Commons speaker over what they say are more misleading comments by Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

Sajjan has offered a full apology for exaggerating his role in a major battle in Afghanistan in 2006 by claiming to have been the architect of Operation Medusa.

But the Tories say Sajjan has shown a pattern of misleading Canadians.

They are asking Speaker Geoff Regan to rule on whether Sajjan misled MPs when he blamed the previous government for cutting the tax benefits available to Canadian soldiers in Kuwait.

They say documents tabled in the House of Commons show it was actually the Liberals who cut the tax benefits, which have since been reinstated.

Regan says he will wait for the government to respond before making a decision.