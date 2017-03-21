

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Justin Trudeau's family vacation over New Year's is back in the spotlight after documents tabled in Parliament revealed the cost of the trip down south was north of $127,000.

The dollar figure gives the opposition Conservatives a chance to bring up the trip that has embroiled Trudeau in an ethics probe and also attack the prime minister for overspending on government entitlements.

The federal ethics watchdog is looking into the trip to see if Trudeau violated guidelines for ministers when he vacationed on a private island owned by the Aga Khan and took the spiritual leader's private helicopter as part of the visit.

The costs presented in response to a written question from the Conservatives don't appear to include the helicopter flight, but do include the cost for travel, accommodations and per diems for public servants who accompanied Trudeau.

More than half the cost -- about $72,000 -- was for an RCMP security detail to accompany Trudeau and his family on the winter getaway, a cost the government said would have been incurred regardless of where the prime minister vacationed.

Security rules mean the prime minister isn't allowed to travel without a security detail, nor are the prime minister and his family allowed to take commercial flights.