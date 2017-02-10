

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement ahead of the arrival of an Alberta Clipper that could dump up to 10 centimetres of snow on the region.

Environment Canada says that snow will begin falling in the GTA sometime this afternoon and will continue until midnight.

The snowfall is expected to affect driving conditions for the afternoon commute.

“Tricky winter driving conditions are expected as untreated roads will become snow covered and slippery,” the special weather statement advises. “Low visibility from occasional blowing snow is possible in exposed areas. Hence, motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.”

Following the snowfall, Environment Canada is warning that there is a potential for freezing drizzle overnight.

The expected daytime high for today is – 4 C.