The Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are closed at the Burlington Skyway this morning following a fatal five-vehicle crash.

The collision occurred on the busy highway shortly before 6 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a motorcycle, pickup truck, minivan and two cars are among the vehicles involved and the driver of the motorcycle, identified as a 51-year-old woman from Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not clear if anyone else was injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

"The coroner just arrived. Our collision reconstruction team are on scene as well going through the evidence, trying to determine the sequence of events. It looks like there is quite a bit of contact between several vehicles as the rider came off the motorcycle and resulted in this sad fatality," Schmidt said.

"The reconstruction team are in there documenting all the evidence, trying to figure out exactly where the vehicles were during the time of the collision, what kind of pre-collision and post-collision movement there was, and then trying to get some answers for the family."

He said the closure is expected to last until at least noon.

"There’s a lot of evidence. I can tell you there is a very wide debris field of vehicle parts and fluid across all lanes of the QEW so right now certainly there is a lot of work to be done," he added.

"It is going to be a slow driving anywhere in that area right now."

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said GO bus delays are expected due to the skyway closure.

The OPP says there have been 37 fatal motorcycle collisions on Ontario highways this year, a number which has already surpassed last year's total of 36.

Police say it has been the worst year for fatal motorcycle collisions in the past decade.