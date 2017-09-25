

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW have reopened following a fatal crash on the Burlington Skyway this morning.

The collision occurred on the busy highway shortly before 6 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a motorcycle, pickup truck, minivan and two cars are among the vehicles involved and the driver of the motorcycle, identified as a 51-year-old woman from Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not clear if anyone else was injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

A coroner was on scene on Monday morning as well as members of the OPP's collision reconstruction team.

"It looks like there is quite a bit of contact between several vehicles as the rider came off the motorcycle and resulted in this sad fatality," Schmidt said.

The collision reconstruction team collected evidence to determine how the vehicles came into contact with one another.

"There’s a lot of evidence. I can tell you there is a very wide debris field of vehicle parts and fluid across all lanes of the QEW," Schmidt said on Monday morning.

The area was shut down for several hours for the police investigation but all lanes reopened at around noon.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said there were GO bus delays due to the skyway closure as well.

According to the OPP, there have been 37 fatal motorcycle collisions on Ontario highways this year, a number which has already surpassed last year's total of 36.

Police say it has been the worst year for fatal motorcycle collisions in the past decade.