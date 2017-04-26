

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 10-year plan that aims to create 30,000 new daycare spaces and ultimately reduce fees by 25 to 40 per cent is among the items on the agenda today as city council begins a two-day meeting.

The “Child Care Growth Strategy” sets a deadline of 2026 for the creation of a licensed child care system that could serve 50 per cent of children between 0-4 years of age.

The plan pegs the cost of such a system at $1.4 billion and suggests that the federal and provincial government would foot 80 per cent of that bill ($1.12 billion) while the city would fund the remaining 20 per cent ($280 million.)

There would also be ongoing operating costs that would reach $610 million annually by 2026.

An 80/20 split is also envisioned for those operating costs with the city’s share amounting to $122 million a year, according to a staff report.

So far funding has not been secured from either the provincial or federal governments but the staff report notes that Premier Wynne has committed to adding 100,000 child care spaces for children ages 0-4 over the next five years.

That commitment was made during a Throne Speech in September.

“The capital plan associated with this strategy is ambitious,” the staff report notes. “It will be challenging to achieve the rate of growth implied by the provincial announcement and envisioned in this strategy. By 2026, the population of children under age four is expected to grow to approximately 140,000. Serving 50 per cent of these children will require approximately 30,000 new licensed spaces. There are currently just fewer than 40,000 spaces for this age group, including new spaces that are currently under construction for 2017 and 2018.”

The motion being debated today asks council to approve the child care growth strategy and to direct staff to meet with provincial and federal government representatives to “pursue a tri-government agreement on expanding child care and early learning in Toronto.”

The motion also asks council to confirm its “ongoing commitment” to funding 20 per cent of child care operating costs.

Plan to permanently bar problem TCHC tenants also on agenda

The child care motion has been designated as Mayor Tory’s key item and will be debated first.

Tory’s second key item involves a proposal to permanently bar problem tenants from Toronto Community Housing buildings.

That proposal, which was unanimously approved by executive committee last week, calls for the city to ask the province for legislative changes that would allow the TCHC to refuse to rehouse a tenant who has been evicted for “behavioural misconduct.”

“This is not about people who are having trouble paying their rent,” Tory said at the outset of Wednesday’s meeting. “This is about people who engage in repeated criminal activity inside those buildings that really disrupts the lives of those people living there.”