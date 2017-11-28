

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two Toronto police officers caught on video mocking a woman with Down syndrome have pleaded guilty to misconduct in front of a disciplinary committee this morning.

Earlier this year, Const. Sasa Sljivo was charged with misconduct related to the use of profane, abusive or insulting language and his partner, Const. Matthew Saris, was charged with failing to report the comments.

The charges were laid in connection with a November 2016 traffic stop in the area of Royal York Road and the Queensway.

Pamela Munoz and her two daughters were stopped by the officers in the area and given a ticket for allegedly making a left-hand turn on a red light.

Months later when Munoz went to fight the ticket, she asked for the video that was taken from the cruiser’s dashboard. When she saw the video, she heard comments that were made in the cruiser about her daughter Francie, who has Down syndrome.

She heard one officer call Francie “disfigured” and suggest that he would use “artistic” as his code word for “different.” The other officer is heard repeatedly laughing at his partner’s comments.

The officers subsequently issued a written apology for the comments, which they described as “inappropriate, disrespectful and unprofessional.”