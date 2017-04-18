

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Longtime Toronto Coun. Ron Moeser has died following a lengthy battle with cancer, Mayor John Tory’s office confirmed on Tuesday.

The Scarborough councilor announced last March that he was diagnosed with Lymphoma.

The 74-year-old died due to health complication, Tory’s statement said.

During his nearly 30 years in council, Moeser served as the former TTC commissioner, the chair of the Scarborough Community Council and was instrumental in the creation of Rouge Park.

“Ron was a voice of reason and a calming presence on city council,” Tory said. “He was fiercely dedicated to his constituents and as a resident of the Scarborough community … was keenly attuned to their voices.”

In a statement, Tory called him a friend, a devoted husband, father and a man who proudly served the people of Scarborough.

“He believed in representing and respecting the needs of his community and those of the entire city,” Tory’s statement said.

He leaves behind his wife and three daughters.

On Twitter, Coun. Gord Perks said he was “very sad to learn” of his passing, recalling Moeser’s dedication to the city.

“He helped preserve the Rouge, expand recycling and much more,” Perks’ Tweet said.

Other councilors shared their memories too.

In a Tweet, Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam said “he was a passionate advocate and will be greatly missed,” and Coun. Gary Crawford said, “my thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Tory says flags across the city will be lowered to half-mast and the Toronto sign will be dimmed tonight in honour of Moeser.

