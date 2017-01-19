

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One Toronto councillor wants the city to assemble an expert panel to find solutions to the commuter parking shortage in Toronto.

In a motion that will be tabled at Thursday’s executive committee meeting, Coun. James Pasternak recommends that a blue ribbon panel of experts be formed to “contextualize, assess, vision and provide commuter feedback on the commuter parking needs” along the University-Spadina subway line and elsewhere.

“Unbeknownst to many members of the commuting public and elected officials the commuter parking opportunities in various parts of the city are being reduced or eliminated,” Pasternak wrote in a Dec. 15 letter to the executive committee.

“This is particularly acute around the Wilson Station with the closure of a recent parking lot, the Downsview Station whose reaches capacity each weekday morning and the future Downsview Subway- GO Station which has no commuter parking planned.”

Pasternak said the goal of the panel would be to analyze recent planning and real estate decisions that have created a commuter parking shortage and find alternative parking options.

The closure of the commuter parking lot at Wilson Station on Dec. 1 upset many drivers who say other lots in the area are flooded with cars every morning.

The lot, located at 75 Billy Bishop Way, is one of multiple commuter parking lots slated for redevelopment after being declared surplus land by council in 2009.

At the Billy Bishop Way lot, Build Toronto has opted to construct a shopping centre.

In a report released last month, the TTC said an additional 2,162 spaces will be lost over the next few years at Wilson and Downsview stations.

In a statement issued to CP24 Thursday, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said that many lost parking spaces will be recovered when the Toronto-York-Spadina Subway Extension opens at the end of the year.

He said the TTC will gain about 2,800 new spots when the extension is operational.

About 1,100 new parking spots are also expected to open up at Yorkdale Station next month.