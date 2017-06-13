

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A father and son from Toronto have been identified as victims in Calgary double homicide that happened early Saturday.

Chandrababu Thambu, 56, and his 25-year-old son, Preijanthan Chandrababu, were found dead inside their home in Panorama Hills at around 5:15 a.m., Calgary police say.

Emergency crews were called to the suburban home after receiving reports of four people in medical distress, according to a news release.

Police believe there was an altercation inside the home between several people who knew each other. This escalated into a “violent assault,” investigators say.

A third man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but has since been released. while the other sustained more serious injuries and remains in care.

Meanwhile, a fourth man — a 27-year-old suspected in the two deaths — was taken to hospital suffering critical injuries where he remains, a news release read.

Police said the suspect will be charged when he is medically fit and that he is not a member of the family, but was known to the victims.

A woman, also inside the home at the time of the incident, was uninjured. She was questioned by investigators.

Thambu and Chandrababu are originally from Toronto but moved to Calgary.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday on the pair, but police have not released their cause of death at this time.

No other suspects are being sought.