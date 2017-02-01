

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for Toronto documentary filmmaker Rob Stewart, who went missing while scuba diving in the Florida Keys on Tuesday night.

In a news release posted on the coast guard’s website, officials confirmed Stewart went missing near Alligator Reef near Islamorada, Florida.

The 37-year-old, who is best known for his 2006 documentary ‘Sharkwater,’ was reported missing at around 5:13 p.m. Tuesday by a crew member aboard the vessel Pisces, officials said.

The coast guard immediately issued an urgent marine information broadcast and sent out boat and helicopter crews to search for Stewart.

Members of the Navy, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are also assisting in the search.

Friends of Stewart took to social media to express concern over his disappearance and call on people to help look for him.

Friend Rob Stewart lost off Fla coast share ASAP w anyone you know in Florida who dives or has a boat 2 help search https://t.co/KUoIpHWXs8 — Survivorman (@reallesstroud) February 1, 2017

Praying for the safe return of my dear friend, shark activist Rob Stewart. Let's find him. https://t.co/a7MuEcNfNs — IM��HIM (@ziyatong) February 1, 2017