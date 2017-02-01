

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The U.S. Coast Guard says it is still “aggressively” searching for Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart, who went missing while scuba diving in the Florida Keys on Tuesday.

Speaking to CP24 Wednesday, Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Kelley said multiple air, surface and dive teams are out searching for the 37-year-old.

“Fortunately the weather has been very conducive to effective and safe search operations. Our crews have been able to remain out there all night. We’ve had multiple air assets searching from the air and multiple coast guard cutters and boats that have been able to stay out there and search. So that has been a positive factor,” he said.

“But as you know there are a lot of variables which can affect the effective search, such as current.”

Stewart, who is best known for his 2006 documentary ‘Sharkwater,’ was reported missing near Alligator Reef in Islamorada, Florida. at around 5:13 p.m. Tuesday.

Kelley could not say how long the search will continue.

“As far as a timeline, I cannot give you an exact timeline right now but I can tell you the search is ongoing,” he said.

Friends of Stewart took to social media to express concern over his disappearance and call on people to help look for him.

blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en">

Friend Rob Stewart lost off Fla coast share ASAP w anyone you know in Florida who dives or has a boat 2 help search https://t.co/KUoIpHWXs8

— Survivorman (@reallesstroud) February 1, 2017

Praying for the safe return of my dear friend, shark activist Rob Stewart. Let's find him. https://t.co/a7MuEcNfNs — IM��HIM (@ziyatong) February 1, 2017

Our friend ROB STEWART (@teamsharkwater) has gone missing diving in ISLAMORADA, Florida. If you have a boat with searchlights, please help. https://t.co/wF4MuleJF0 — D Films (@DFilms) February 1, 2017

Kelley said crews are not asking for outside assistance from members of the public at this time.

"It is very important if any public looks to … reach out and assist in any way that they coordinate that through the Coast Guard and through the local officials,” he noted.

“If you get multiple air assets out there, it could create a more dangerous situation and we could have a new search and rescue operation that we definitely don’t want to have happen.”