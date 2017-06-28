

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





More than 500,000 revelers are expected to flock to Toronto Saturday to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary, and heightened security will be in place across the city to ensure the party goes off without a hitch, officials say.

“We have various security arrangements in place and we will make adjustments accordingly with public safety being our number one priority,” said Toronto Police Services spokesperson Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

Toronto police have been working with several international, federal and provincial intelligence agencies in preparation for nearly 20 Canada Day events taking place over four days throughout the city.

Heavily armed police, surveillance cameras and undercover officers will be strategically placed throughout the event and a barricade will be positioned around the party to thwart any attempted attacks by vehicles, Douglas-Cook said.

These security measures come as a national security memo obtained by CTV News warns that ISIS “explicitly named Canada” as a potential target after the Manchester attack in May.

ISIS has warned Muslims to avoid markets and public gatherings in Canada, and threatened to use “explosives, vehicles and beheadings to kill crusaders,” according to the memo.

“Given the current threat environment it is increasingly necessary for law enforcement officers to be aware of possible suspicious incidents that may be indicative of pre-attack planning,” the memo says. “The planning cycle of self-directed extremists is becoming increasingly shorter and subsequently more difficult to attack.”

Sources say there are no specific or credible Canada Day plots on the radar.

Canada’s terror threat remains at medium, meaning that a violent act of terrorism could occur, terrorism expert John Thompson said in an interview with CP24. The level has remained at medium since October 2014, he added.

“The big problem these days is not the well-organized terrorist attack – we’re really good at stopping those – it’s the spontaneous attack with vehicles and with knives, and that’s much harder to defend against,” Thompson said.

Officials aren’t taking any chances when it comes to safety precautions.

“It is one of the fundamental responsibilities of any government to keep Canadian’s safe and we will do as we do every year, everything necessary to work with our police agencies, our national security agencies to ensure Canadians celebrating in Ottawa and right across the country are as safe as they can be,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday.

The increased safety measures in Toronto will mean that every available police officer will be on duty Saturday.

Concrete blocks and dump trucks will be installed around the party to stop any attempted attacks by vehicles, including shutting down a larger area for the celebration than in previous years and bolstering heavy police presence.

Douglas-Cook says that behind the scenes, Toronto police have been diligently working with the national security community to identify any possible threats to the Canada 150 celebrations and to stomp them before Saturday.