

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto Hydro says a large power outage affecting about 7,000 customers is impacting a number of the city’s neighbourhoods.

The utility says the outage is affecting residences in the area bounded by Mount Pleasant Road, Ossington Avenue, College Street and St. Clair Avenue.

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined and crews are on scene investigating.

Toronto Hydro has not said when power is expected to be restored.

The outages, Toronto Hydro says, appears to be in “pockets.”

Power is expected to be restored to all customers by 1 p.m.