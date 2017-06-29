

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Torontonians can now send their favourite city landmarks including the CN Tower, the Toronto sign and the Rogers Centre over text message.

In honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, the City of Toronto has unveiled a free electronic sticker pack called TORONTOMOJI which includes 50 customized graphics that highlight some of Toronto’s most iconic landmarks.

Along with the popular landmarks, some staples of the city have been included. Smartphone users can send their friends a raccoon behind a green bin, Toronto’s nickname “The 6ix” and the usual pronouncer of “Tronno.”

As well, the sticker pack includes 10 graphics that reflect the urban Indigenous community in Toronto.

The announcement comes as part of the City’s TO Canada with Love year-long campaign which commemorates Canada’s big day.

The app which hosts the sticker pack is available to download onto Android and iOS softwares.