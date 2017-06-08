

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 28-year-old Toronto man has been charged after several people were swindled as they sought Toronto Maple Leafs tickets on Kijiji this past April.

Toronto police fraud investigators say several people sought hockey tickets by responding to an ad on classified website Kijiji.

In three instances, the victims transferred money electronically via email to the person they believed was the seller of the tickets.

Police allege that once the money transfer was complete, the seller ceased all communications and the victims never received their tickets. The victims sent the suspect between $500 and $800 in each occurence.

On Wednesday, a suspect identified as Nigel Noel was arrested and charged.

He is facing three counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of identity fraud.

Police want to speak to any member of the public who bought event tickets from a person they did not know and then sent money to any of these three email addresses:

dial.bianca23@accountant.com

rochelledunvan@gmail.com

jamiemater@outlook.com

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3207, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).