

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they arrested a man who allegedly shared child porn online after searching his North York home on Tuesday.

Police say that they executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road.

Investigators allege that the suspect accessed, downloaded and shared images and videos detailing the sexual abuse of children.

On Monday, a suspect identified as Michael Goyal was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

He was scheduled to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).