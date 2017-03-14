

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they arrested a man who allegedly shared child porn online after searching his Scarborough home on Monday.

Police say that they executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Kingston Road and Warden Avenue.

Investigators allege that the suspect accessed, downloaded and shared images and videos detailing the sexual abuse of children using the online username “Williegeedee.”

On Monday, a suspect identified as Gregory William Dennis was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.

He appeared in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).