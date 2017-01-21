Toronto man arrested and charged in child porn investigation: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 11:22AM EST
Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a child porn investigation after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the downtown core earlier this month.
Police say on Jan. 10, a search warrant was carried out in the area of College and Bathurst streets in connection with a child porn investigation.
Investigators say evidence obtained during that search led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on Jan. 18.
The accused, identified by police as Paul Harrison, has been charged with possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and making available child pornography.