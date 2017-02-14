

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man is facing charges after police say he allegedly attempted to cash a fraudulent cheque at a Durham Region bank.

Police say a man used a fraudulent Canadian Permanent Resident card and Driver’s Licence to open personal and business accounts with the Royal Bank of Canada.

On Feb. 9, police say the man deposited a $30,000 cheque and successfully withdrew $11,000.

Police say the man returned to the bank to withdraw more money the following day but the bank had already confirmed that the cheque was fraudualent. Bank staff contacted police and the suspect was arrested on scene.

Mohammad Dawood Habib, of Toronto, was arrested in connection with the case.

He is facing six charges, including fraud over $5,000, uttering a forged document, and possession identity information for a fraudulent purpose.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 905-579-1520, ext. 5279.