

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a 56-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an extortion investigation.

According to police, an investigation was launched last weekend into the alleged extortion of two people between Sept. 26, 2016 and Jan. 28, 2017.

Police say a man acted as a surety for two men and later threatened to extort money from them.

On Sunday, police arrested a suspect in connection with the case.

David Vellejos- Reyes, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of extortion.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).