

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting death outside a Mississauga, Ont., strip club on June 27.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Raimzhan Tokhtabayev of Mississauga, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Peel Region police say one suspect, Elias Gibb, was arrested early Thursday at his Toronto residence while a second suspect, Christopher Anderson, was arrested hours later in Mississauga.

Police say both arrests were conducted without incident.

Gibb, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and Anderson, 33, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both men are scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Friday.