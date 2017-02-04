Toronto man charged with murder in death of Oshawa woman
Police tape cordons off the scene of a homicide in Oshawa Monday January 24, 2017.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 11:57AM EST
A Toronto man has been charged with murder in the death of an Oshawa woman last month.
Cotie Weekley, 31, was found deceased with multiple stab wounds inside a home on Simcoe Street North near Coates Road on the morning of Jan. 23.
A 31-year-old man was also found inside the home with stab wounds that were later determined to be self-inflicted.
Police say that man was released from a Toronto hospital on Friday and was subsequently charged in connection with Weekley’s death.
Police say the man was in a relationship with Weekley.
Wesley Guzylak appeared in court on Saturday. He is charged with first-degree murder.