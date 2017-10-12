

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 56-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after police say images of child sexual abuse were found during the execution of search warrants in the city’s west end earlier this week.

According to police, on Oct. 10 two search warrants were carried out in the areas of Keele Street and Bloor Street West and Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

During the searches, police say they found images and video of child sexual abuse.

As a result of the investigation, police say Walter Weber, a 56-year-old Toronto man, has been arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

Police say they believe the accused was in close contact with children in the Scarborough area between the late 1970’s and early 1980’s and ask anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).