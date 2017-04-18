

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a 42-year-old man is facing additional charges in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation after another alleged victim came forward.

According to police, in November 2015, a then-17-year-old boy met a man online and investigators allege the man coerced the teen to meet at his home.

When the teen arrived at the man’s home, police say the two engaged in sexual activity.

In March 2016, the boy turned 18 and police allege that the teen travelled out of town with the man.

Investigators say the man called the boy into his hotel room and allegedly sexually assaulted him.

After further investigation, police say the suspect, identified as Najeeb Saad, was charged with luring a person under 18, obtaining sexual services and sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.

Saad was previously charged in March 2017 with two counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual assault and luring a child under the age of 16.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims and ask anyone with information about the case to call police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).