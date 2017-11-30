

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a 32-year-old man faces five charges in an investigation into the uploading of child sexual abuse images online.

Police say members of the force's sex crimes child exploitation unit executed a search warrant in the city's east end last month.

They say officers found a quantity of images and videos of children being sexually abused.

Jason Banks, of Toronto, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of access to child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.