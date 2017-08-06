

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are asking the public for help locating a Toronto man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

Police say at around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road for reports of an injured person.

When they arrived, they discovered that a 49-year-old man had been assaulted by another man.

The suspect was last seen heading southbound on Lansdowne Avenue.

Police say they later identified the suspect as 45-year-old Whitley Hunter, of Toronto.

Investigators say Hunter, who is wanted for attempted murder, is considered “armed, violent and dangerous” and members of the public are advised to call 9-1-1 immediately if they spot him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).