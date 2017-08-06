Toronto man wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation
Whitley Hunter is seen in this photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 6, 2017 10:33AM EDT
Police are asking the public for help locating a Toronto man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
Police say at around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road for reports of an injured person.
When they arrived, they discovered that a 49-year-old man had been assaulted by another man.
The suspect was last seen heading southbound on Lansdowne Avenue.
Police say they later identified the suspect as 45-year-old Whitley Hunter, of Toronto.
Investigators say Hunter, who is wanted for attempted murder, is considered “armed, violent and dangerous” and members of the public are advised to call 9-1-1 immediately if they spot him.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).