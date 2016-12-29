

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Toronto police officer has been charged with drug possession after cocaine was found in a lost wallet.

The officer appeared at a courthouse in the Eglinton Avenue East and Warden Avenue area in Scarborough on Sept. 19 to act as a witness in a matter related to his duties, Toronto police said in a news release Thursday.

After making his appearance in court, the officer – a member of the Guns & Gangs Task Force with 16 years on the force – left the on-site police office, forgetting his wallet.

The wallet was later discovered by another police officer and while it was being checked for identification, a small quantity of cocaine was discovered inside, police said.

According to Toronto police, the cocaine was not related to the officer’s duties.

An investigation was subsequently launched by the Toronto Police Service Professional Standards Unit.

Police announced Thursday that a charge has been laid against the officer.

Detective Constable Kirk Blake has been charged with possession of a narcotic (cocaine).

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 9, 2017.

He is currently suspended with pay, according to Toronto police.