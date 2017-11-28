

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Five suspects are in custody after a police chase in the north end of the city on Monday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., officers in 12 Division came across a vehicle they believed to be stolen.

Police were then led on a pursuit across Highway 401 before the suspect vehicle crashed near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue.

The occupants of the suspect vehicle were not injured however one officer did sustain minor injuries.

Five suspects, including some minors, were taken into custody at the scene.

Police say there were reports of a firearm but that detail is still under investigation.