

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say an officer was injured after approaching vehicles racing in a North York parking lot early Sunday morning.

According to police, at around 12:40 a.m., plainclothes officers were driving in an unmarked cruiser near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue when they came across three vehicles that were reportedly stunt driving in the area.

When one of the officers approached one of the vehicles, knocked on the window and identified himself, the driver drove over the officer's foot and fled the scene.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they are looking for a white, four-door car with tinted windows.

No arrests have been made.