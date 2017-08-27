Toronto police: Driver ran over officer's foot in North York parking lot
Police are investigating after a suspect drove over an officer's foot in North York.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 27, 2017 7:43AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 27, 2017 10:15AM EDT
Toronto police say an officer was injured after approaching vehicles racing in a North York parking lot early Sunday morning.
According to police, at around 12:40 a.m., plainclothes officers were driving in an unmarked cruiser near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue when they came across three vehicles that were reportedly stunt driving in the area.
When one of the officers approached one of the vehicles, knocked on the window and identified himself, the driver drove over the officer's foot and fled the scene.
The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police say they are looking for a white, four-door car with tinted windows.
No arrests have been made.