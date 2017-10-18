

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 49-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after police say a senior was allegedly defrauded by a relative she asked to manage her finances.

Police say a male relative was given access to the elderly woman's bank account and on four separate occasions between Dec. 1, 2015 and Feb. 5. 2016, the relative allegedly withdrew large sums of money from her account without her permission.

When the elderly woman became aware of the unauthorized transactions, she called police.

On Oct. 11, 2017, Nick Cvetas was arrested and charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Nov. 20, 2017 at 10 a.m.