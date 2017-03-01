

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are investigating a possible arson at an Islamic information centre near the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood.

The fire broke out at the The Reign of Islamic Da’Wah, an information centre located near Weston Road and Humber Boulevard North, at around 11 p.m.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 that crews were notified after someone reported a fire on the roof of a building in the area.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they noticed the smell of burning plastic and realized it was coming from the information centre. Powell could not say if there were active flames when crews arrived on scene.

The fire was quickly extinguished and only two trucks responded to the scene.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire, Powell said, is being investigated as “suspicious.”

Toronto police are investigating and firefighters are no longer at the scene.