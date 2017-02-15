

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A suspect in a violent sexual assault in the city’s west end in 2015 may have struck again, this time in Collingwood.

The Toronto Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police have begun a joint investigation into two sexual assaults, one which took place in Toronto in the summer of 2015 and another which took place in Collingwood in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The Toronto assault, which has never been solved, took place near Dufferin Street and Rogers Road on July 28, 2015.

Police said at the time that a 23-year-old woman got off of a bus at the intersection at around 1 a.m. and was walking on the south side of Rogers Road when she was grabbed by the suspect and pulled into an alley. The woman was then sexually assaulted behind a parked van.

Police released a composite sketch of a suspect following the incident but have not made any arrests to date.

The Collingwood assault, meanwhile, took place at around 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 1 of this year. Police with the Collingwood OPP detachment have said that a female victim was pulled into a vehicle by a man and sexually assaulted.

The suspect was driving a 2005-2010 four-door silver/gray or tan sedan with black steel rims, according to police.

The suspect descriptions in the two sexual assaults are similar.

The suspect in the Collingwood attack is described as five-foot-six to five-foot-seven, brown, in his late 20s to early 30s with an average build, a large mid-section and a thin beard. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and a black baseball cap with a white logo.

The suspect in the Toronto assault was described as five-foot-five to five-foot-six, brown, in mid 20s, with a slight beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black hooded sweater with white drawstrings, a black T-shirt and black baggy jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to come forward.