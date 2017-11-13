

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking for help to find a missing man who they say is known to be violent and dangerous.

Delroy Flowers was last seen in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area at around 11 a.m. on Nov.12.

Flowers is described as standing six-foot-five and weighing around 180 pounds. He has a shaved head and is missing his front teeth. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, a white shirt and white shoes.

Police say they are concerned for his safety, as well as for public safety.

Anyone who spots him is being asked to call 911 rather than approach him.