

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No serious injuries were reported this morning after a transport truck and a salt truck collided on Renforth Drive.

Police say at around 1:40 a.m., a transport truck failed to stop at a red light on Renforth Drive and struck a larger salt truck north of Eglinton Avenue at the ramp to Highway 427.

Both drivers were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The impact of the collision led to a large diesel spill in the area and crews are currently working to clean up the road.

Renforth Drive is expected to be closed in the area for an extended period of time.

The closure, police say, could impact the morning commute.