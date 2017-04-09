

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say the same suspect may be responsible for two attempted car-jacking incidents in the city this morning.

The first incident occurred in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard, near Ellesmere Road, at around 7:30 a.m.

A half an hour later, a second attempted car-jacking was reported near Wilson Avenue and Tippet Road, in the area of Allen Road.

Police say both incidents occurred near coffee shops and in both cases, the suspect threatened to shoot the female drivers.

According to investigators, the suspect description is similar in both cases.

Police are asking any possible witnesses to come forward with information.