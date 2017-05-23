

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three suspects are still at large after a man was stabbed during an attempted robbery in a Scarborough park on Monday night.

It happened at Knob Hill Park, located near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road, shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Police say two males were walking in the area when they were approached by three suspects.

One of the males was stabbed when the suspects attempted to rob the pair.

The suspects were unable to obtain any items from the victims.

The stabbing victim was rushed to hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The other male was not injured.

Police have not yet been able to identify the suspects and detailed suspect descriptions haven’t been released.

Investigators with 43 Division are handling the case and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.