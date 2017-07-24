Toronto police search for missing elderly man who did not return home from bike ride
Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing 88-year-old Coi Tran, who was last seen near Toronto’s Brookhaven neighbourhood on Sunday. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 9:47AM EDT
Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing 88-year-old man last seen near Toronto’s Brookhaven neighbourhood on Sunday.
According to investigators, 88-year-old Coi Tran was last seen at around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of Jane Street and Tretheway Drive.
Police say the missing man, who has dementia, went for a bike ride but did not return home.
The man’s son says his father was wearing a bracelet with his address on it.
Anyone with information about the missing elderly man is asked to call 416-808-1200.