

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing 88-year-old man last seen near Toronto’s Brookhaven neighbourhood on Sunday.

According to investigators, 88-year-old Coi Tran was last seen at around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of Jane Street and Tretheway Drive.

Police say the missing man, who has dementia, went for a bike ride but did not return home.

The man’s son says his father was wearing a bracelet with his address on it.

Anyone with information about the missing elderly man is asked to call 416-808-1200.