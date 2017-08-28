

Kayla Goodfield and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say a Flemingdon Park sex assault they described in a news release early Monday never happened.

In the original news release on Monday, police said they were searching for a man alleged to have sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl on Aug. 24 in the area of Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive.

Police previously said that the girl was walking in the area when a man approached her and engaged her in conversation before sexually assaulting her.

A suspect description was also provided.

After further investigation Monday, police said they have determined the incident didn’t happen.

“Investigators have since determined that the events outlined in the original news release did not occur,” police said in another news release Monday night.

No further details were released.