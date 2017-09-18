

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police will be providing an update this morning on the fatal shooting of a Hamilton man who was killed in Toronto’s Fairbank neighbourhood in April.

Police previously said that on the night of April 21, 33-year-old Leonard Pinnock was sitting in a parked vehicle outside a plaza near Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue when he was shot multiple times.

Video surveillance footage released in May showed two suspects approaching the victim’s car and shooting Pinnock at point-blank range numerous times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and several suspects were seen fleeing the area.

In June, police announced that “valuable evidence” had been collected in the case, including a firearm.

Det.-Sgt. Joyce Schertzer will be on hand at this morning’s news conference, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Toronto police headquarters.