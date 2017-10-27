

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Residents will have plenty of opportunities to get their flu shot over the next month, starting today with a free clinic at the Toronto Reference Library.

The clinic, taking place between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., is one of five free flu vaccine clinics that will be offered by Toronto Public Health between today and Nov. 17.

According to Toronto Public Health, there have been 24 lab-confirmed cases of influenza so far this year, which is roughly in line with past years.

Residents interested in attending one of the clinics can book an appointment at the following link.

The clinic dates and locations are as follows: