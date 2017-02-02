

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect in a stabbing at the Toronto Reference Library on Wednesday morning.

Police allege that a suspect engaged in an “unprovoked verbal argument” with a 26-year-old man on the second floor of the library at around 11:40 a.m.

The suspect then produced a knife and stabbed the 26-year-old man during the course of the argument.

The 26-year-old man sustained multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and was rushed to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The suspect is described as five-foot-nine to five-foot-eleven with a thin build, short black hair and a black goatee/beard. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, grey jeans and grey running shoes.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.